Police search for Car and Driver writer Davey Johnson missing since June 5

California authorities are investigating the reported disappearance of a writer for the magazines Car and Driver and Motorcyclist.

David (Davey) Johnson, 44, was last heard from Wednesday morning from Northern California while on an assignment for Motorcyclist testing a Honda CB1000R, according to reports. The assignment began last weekend in Los Angeles.

California Highway Patrol found the motorcycle parked at Big Bar River Access near the town of Mokelumne Hill, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Saturday.

"I just really hope he's alive, because thinking about the alternative yesterday was . . . I don't even have words for it," his girlfriend Jaclyn Trop told Car and Driver Saturday. Trop is also an automotive journalist.

"Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office responded and searched the area with negative results," the news release said. “Calaveras County Search and Rescue was activated and are expanding the search.”

Wednesday morning, Johnson texted a photo of a stream he was sitting beside to a friend and said he was on his way home, according to Car and Driver.

Earlier Wednesday, Johnson sent Trop a text after they had been out of touch for 12 hours, the magazine reported.

"I had a great time before it got dark," Johnson texted. "That part of the Sierra is just stupidly spectacular. Anyway, I'm so sorry I worried you. Yes, I am okay and alive, but I am WIPED."

"I just hope he's figured out how to stay alive," Trop said, according to the magazine. "It's been 72 hours since he was last heard from. I think people can survive that, even if he was lost by a river."