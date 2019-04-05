Expand / Collapse search
Scooter rider survives being T-boned by motorcycle in shocking video

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
A security camera captured the dramatic moment a woman on a scooter was T-boned by a motorcyclist and the two riders tumble down the road.

In the video from Nagercoil, in southern India, the woman is seen pulling out of a market after a car passes and pausing in the middle of the street just before the motorcycle runs into her at full speed.

Bodywork from the bikes shatter and scatter as they slide across the pavement and the unhelmeted motorcyclist goes head over heels.

FLORIDA MOTORCYCLIST KILLED AFTER POPPING A WHEELIE

He is then seen getting to his feet and stumbling to the side of the road as the woman lies on the ground and onlookers come to their aid.

Despite the apparent severity of the accident, SWNS reports that they were taken to a nearby hospital and released just two days later.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor.