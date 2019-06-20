Roger Penske to be awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom

Roger Penske may want to get a room at the White House.

President Trump has announced plans to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Penske, who has already been feted at the White House twice this year as the owner of the 2019 Indy 500 and 2018 NASCAR championship teams.

The decoration honors civilians who have made "an especially meritorious contribution to the security or national interests of the United States, world peace, cultural or other significant public or private endeavors."

"He's very deserving. He's a great gentleman," Trump said at the White House on Thursday. "I've known him a long time, and a very brilliant guy."

Driver Simon Pagenaud won Penske his 18th Indy 500 in May while Joey Logano delivered “The Captain” his second NASCAR Cup series title last year.

The 82-year-old Penske was an accomplished racing driver himself for several years, but went on to become a billionaire running car dealerships and his namesake commercial vehicle leasing company.

Penske will become the second person involved in auto racing to receive the medal after Richard Petty in 1992.

A date for Penske's award ceremony has not been set.

