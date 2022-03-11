Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ram Trucks
Published

New $275,000 Ram pickup only goes 55 mph – here’s why

There's a big loophole for the monster truck

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Fox News Autos test drive: 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Video

Fox News Autos test drive: 2021 Ram 1500 TRX

The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is the most powerful pickup ever made, but it's not all about speed. The high performance off-roader is a well-rounded monster truck, says Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sammy Hagar would not like this.

The Hennessey Mammoth 1000 has 1,000 hp.

The Hennessey Mammoth 1000 has 1,000 hp. (Hennessey Performance)

There’s a $275,000 Ram truck for sale that can hit 55 mph, but not 56 mph.

The Mammoth is based on the Ram 1500 TRX

The Mammoth is based on the Ram 1500 TRX (Hennessey Performance)

The Ram 1500 TRX-based Hennessey Mammoth 1000 is a custom version of the high performance pickup with a 1,000 hp engine that should be able to go well over 120 mph, but has had its speed restricted to save its owner some money. Not at the pump, but on their tax bill.

The Hennessey Mammoth 1000 is heavy enough to qualify as a commercial vehicle in Finland.

The Hennessey Mammoth 1000 is heavy enough to qualify as a commercial vehicle in Finland. (Hennessey Performance)

The Texas-built truck is listed for sale in Finland and The Drive reported that it should be subject to a 44.8% import tax due to its dismal fuel economy – the stock 702 hp TRX is rated at 12 mpg – but is heavy enough to be registered as a commercial vehicle, which avoids the extra levy.

The only stipulation is that trucks classified as such are limited to a maximum operating speed of 90 kilometers per hour, or 55.9 mph.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There are no rules on how quickly they can accelerate to that speed, however, and the factory TRX is capable of reaching 60 mph in 3.2 seconds. Something whoever buys the one in Finland will never be able to independently confirm.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos