Ram 1500 diesel confirmed with top torque and towing

And then there were three.

A year after launching the all-new Ram 1500 pickup, the truck brand has confirmed the arrival later this year of a diesel engine that will compete with similar offerings in the Ford F-150 and Chevrolet Silverado 1500.

The 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 is the same size as the diesel in the last generation 1500, but at 260 hp and 480 lb-ft of torque is 20 hp and 60 lb-ft more potent than the old one. Those figures compare to 250 hp and 440 lb-ft for Ford’s 3.0-liter V6 and 277 hp and 460 lb-ft for Chevy’s 3.0-liter inline-6.

Ram is making the diesel available in every 1500, including the Rebel off-roader. Ford and Chevy only offer their engines in a limited number of trim levels and configurations.

Crucially for the light duty pickup segment, Ram’s diesel delivers a maximum tow rating of 12,560 pounds, which bests the top F-150 diesel currently available at 11,400 pounds. Chevrolet has not yet revealed its official figure.

Pricing and fuel economy for the Ram diesels will be announced closer to their on sale date. The F-150 has an EPA highway rating of 30 mpg and the lowest priced model is an XLT at $46,225.

