Secrets of the Hellcat-powered Ram 1500 Rebel TRX revealed

Ram built a demonic pickup.

The automaker has confirmed that it is working on a production version of the high-performance Ram 1500 Rebel TRX concept it first revealed in 2016, but hasn’t released any of the production version’s details.

Now someone who claims to have information about the project has spilled the beans to Motor1.

The source, whose identity has not been disclosed, told the outlet that they had a first-hand look at some prototypes for the model that were being tested by an. There were 40 in all, with 39 powered by the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 from the Dodge Challenger Hellcat and 1 with the 808 hp Demon version of that motor under its hood.

Either would make the Rebel TRX the most powerful light duty truck, a title currently held by the 450 hp Ford F-150 Raptor, although the concept had only a 575 hp 6.2-liter supercharged V8.

The source said the Hellcats were equipped with 10-speed automatic transmissions, which isn’t currently offered in a Ram 1500, and ram air intake systems. The trucks also featured ARB Air Locker differentials, an aftermarket product, while the concept used an open front differential and a Dynatrac electric locker in the rear.

It’s still not known exactly when the Rebel TRX will go on sale, last year the folks at Ram said no later than the 2022 model year. If it lives up to the official description of the concept, it will arrive riding on a suspension system that will let it "devour the roughest terrain at more than 100 miles per hour and never look back.”