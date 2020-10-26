Rain pushes NASCAR Texas Cup Series playoff race to Tuesday

They fought the good fight.

The completion of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway has been postponed for a second time as rain continues in the Fort Worth area.

The series was aiming for a 10 a.m. Monday morning restart for the race, which was red-flagged on Sunday after 53 laps, but couldn't find a window long enough to dry the track and throw the green flag

NASCAR staff spent the better part of the day trying to dry the surface using its jet-powered Air Titan vehicles, but finally called it a day at around 6 p.m.

It will try again Tuesday at noon, but precipitation remains in the forecast through Wednesday.

Clint Bowyer was in first place when the race was suspended, ahead of Jimmie Johnson and Erik Jones, while championship contenders Joey Logano, Martin Truex Jr. and Chase Elliott will take the restart in fourth through sixth positions.

