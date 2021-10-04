Rain delays NASCAR's Talladega playoff race to Monday: What to know

Mother Nature wasn't in the mood for NASCAR on Sunday as continuing rain forced Sunday's scheduled playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway to be postponed until Monday.

The Cup Series will try to get things going again at Noon local time (1 p.m. ET) at the Alabama track.

NASCAR's policy is that it won't start a race unless there's enough time to potentially finish it, which puts a deadline of 2:45 p.m. for the YellaWood 500 at Talladega, which does not have lights for night racing, according to Fox Sports reporter Bob Pockrass.

The race, which was originally scheduled to be broadcast on NBC on Sunday, will now be shown on the NBC Sports network and will need to cover 94 of the planned 188 laps to be considered official.

Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch will start on the front row in a lineup set on recent performance without qualifying, followed by Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney.

There's more rain in the forecast for Monday, but NASCAR has not announced a contingency plan if the race is postponed again. The next event and final race of the Round of 12 is scheduled for Charlotte, N.C., on Oct. 10.,