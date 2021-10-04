Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nascar
Published

Rain delays NASCAR's Talladega playoff race to Monday: What to know

Round of 12 event could be delayed again.

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Here's how iRacing is helping NASCAR turn the L.A. Coliseum into a race track Video

Here's how iRacing is helping NASCAR turn the L.A. Coliseum into a race track

NASCAR is opening the 2022 season with an exhibition Clash race held on a temporary paved track built in the L.A. Coliseum. iRacing VP Steve Meyers enters The Fox Garage to talk about how the racing simulator is being used to help develop it.

Mother Nature wasn't in the mood for NASCAR on Sunday as continuing rain forced Sunday's scheduled playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway to be postponed until Monday.

NASCAR attempted to dry the Talladega track with its Air Titan blower trucks.

NASCAR attempted to dry the Talladega track with its Air Titan blower trucks. (AP)

The Cup Series will try to get things going again at Noon local time (1 p.m. ET) at the Alabama track.

NASCAR's policy is that it won't start a race unless there's enough time to potentially finish it, which puts a deadline of 2:45 p.m. for the YellaWood 500 at Talladega, which does not have lights for night racing, according to Fox Sports reporter Bob Pockrass.

The race, which was originally scheduled to be broadcast on NBC on Sunday, will now be shown on the NBC Sports network and will need to cover 94 of the planned 188 laps to be considered official.

Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch will start on the front row in a lineup set on recent performance without qualifying, followed by Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There's more rain in the forecast for Monday, but NASCAR has not announced a contingency plan if the race is postponed again. The next event and final race of the Round of 12 is scheduled for Charlotte, N.C., on Oct. 10.,

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos