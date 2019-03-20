Porsche will reproduce limited edition $300,000 sports cars lost in ship sinking

Porsche will restart the production of one of its limited edition 911s after four of the $300,000 cars were lost at sea.

The automaker only built around 1,000 of the 911 GT2 RS models, and the four coupes were among 2,000 vehicles onboard the container ship Grande America when it caught fire and sank off the coast of France last week on its way to Brazil.

Everyone on board escaped without serious injury. Porsche lost 37 cars in total in the sinking, while the rest were various Audi models.

Carscoops broke the story of the loss, and Porsche later confirmed that it will reproduce the four cars for their owners, despite the fact that it stopped building them in February.

“As you may know, Porsche ended the 991 GT2 RS production on February 2019 and under normal circumstances, it wouldn’t be possible to give you another car. But, due to the nature of the situation, and considering that you’re a loyal and highly valuable customer for our brand, Porsche has decided to resume the GT2 RS production in Germany, and your vehicle will be produced in April, with delivery scheduled for June.”

The 700 hp 911 GT2 RS is Porsche’s highest performance model and set the production car lap record at Germany’s Nurburgring Nordschleife in Sept. 2017, which was bested by the $500,000 Lamborghini Aventador SV last July. The availability of such models is typically limited to Porsche’s most loyal customers.

Due to their rarity, some used models are already being sold for more than they cost when new.