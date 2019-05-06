Expand / Collapse search
All wet: Police chase ends with cars crashing into stream

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
A car chase in the U.K. ended up all wet as a stolen vehicle crashed into a brook, followed by the police car pursuing it. Police released aerial footage of the crash. The stolen white Audi can be seen rolling down an embankment and crashing to the stream as one of its three passengers runs alongside it. A blue unmarked BMW police car then comes sliding down the hill and skids to a stop teetering on the edge of the final drop into the water.

Hollywood couldn’t have done it better.

(SWNS)

The incident occurred in a public park in the town of Yardley Wood, and was the culmination of a 10-minute chase, SWNS reports.

Chinn Brook runs through Chinn Brook Recreation Ground in Yardley Wood.

Chinn Brook runs through Chinn Brook Recreation Ground in Yardley Wood. (Google Earth)

In the video, the stolen white Audi hatchback is seen rolling down the embankment and crashing into the stream with one of its three passengers running alongside it, having exited the vehicle on the move. An unmarked blue BMW police car then comes sliding down the hill and skids to a stop teetering on the edge of the final drop into the water.

(SWNS)

According to the West Midlands Police, three suspects, ages 18, 17, and 16, were arrested and were wanted for similar crimes. Fortunately, there were no injuries in the crashes and even the police car made out fine.

"No damage caused and it’s already on route to its next job. #MeantToParkItThere #LikeAGlove," the police tweeted.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu