All wet: Police chase ends with cars crashing into stream

Hollywood couldn’t have done it better.

Police in the U.K. have released aerial footage of the moment a stolen vehicle crashed into a brook followed by the police car pursuing it.

The incident occurred in a public park in the town of Yardley Wood, and was the culmination of a 10-minute chase, SWNS reports.

In the video, the stolen white Audi hatchback is seen rolling down the embankment and crashing into the stream with one of its three passengers running alongside it, having exited the vehicle on the move. An unmarked blue BMW police car then comes sliding down the hill and skids to a stop teetering on the edge of the final drop into the water.

According to the West Midlands Police, three suspects, ages 18, 17, and 16, were arrested and were wanted for similar crimes. Fortunately, there were no injuries in the crashes and even the police car made out fine.

"No damage caused and it’s already on route to its next job. #MeantToParkItThere #LikeAGlove," the police tweeted.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS AUTOS ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE