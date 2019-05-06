Dodge Durango SRT Pursuit is the most-powerful 'police' SUV

You definitely wouldn’t want to see this in your rearview mirror.

Dodge has built its most-powerful “police” SUV ever. The Durango SRT Pursuit has been equipped with the 797 hp supercharged V8 from the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye muscle car. Along with the engine, the SUV gets a 15 mm lower suspension than the standard Durango SRT, custom 20-inch wheels with foot-wide Pirelli P-Zero tires and a low-profile Whelen light and siren bar.

But while it looks like the perfect law enforcement weapon to deal with the many high-speed Hellcat owners breaking laws across the country, it’s just a one-off build that Dodge has entered in the 2019 One Lap of America to defend its victory in last year’s Truck/SUV category.

The Durango is nicknamed Speed Trap and being driven by SRT’s vehicle dynamics performance engineer David Car and journalist David Hackim in the week-long event that is currently underway, with scheduled stops planned at seven race tracks and the test facility at sponsor Tire Rack’s headquarters. Through Sunday, Speed Trap was dominating its class ahead of a 475 hp Durango SRT like the one the same drivers claimed victory in last year.

Of course, although Speed Trap is technically a concept, it’s not impossible that Dodge could put something like it on sale one day. Sister brand Jeep already offers the 707 hp Hellcat-powered Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, and the two vehicles are built on a common platform, so a production version is very possible.

