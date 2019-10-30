Here's how long the Pocono NASCAR doubleheader races will be

NASCAR has announced the length of the races that will make up the first doubleheader weekend in its modern era at Pocono Raceway on June 27 and 28, 2020.

The Saturday race will be 130 laps and 325 miles, while Sunday’s event will cover 140 laps of the 2.5-mile tri-oval for 350 miles. Traditional qualifying will set the field on Saturday, but its finishing results will be inverted as the starting order for the Sunday event.

Pocono has been holding two NASCAR races on separate weekends since 1982, with each set at 400 miles in recent years. Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin are the most recent winners.

The weekend will also feature single Gander Outdoors Truck and Xfinity Series races.

