Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Nascar
Published

Here's how long the Pocono NASCAR doubleheader races will be

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
NASCAR to introduce hybrid cars possibly by 2022Video

NASCAR to introduce hybrid cars possibly by 2022

Fox News' automotive editor Gary Gastelu discusses the possibility of NASCAR going hybrid.

NASCAR has announced the length of the races that will make up the first doubleheader weekend in its modern era at Pocono Raceway on June 27 and 28, 2020.

(David Hahn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Saturday race will be 130 laps and 325 miles, while Sunday’s event will cover 140 laps of the 2.5-mile tri-oval for 350 miles. Traditional qualifying will set the field on Saturday, but its finishing results will be inverted as the starting order for the Sunday event.

(Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Pocono has been holding two NASCAR races on separate weekends since 1982, with each set at 400 miles in recent years. Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin are the most recent winners.

The weekend will also feature single Gander Outdoors Truck and Xfinity Series races.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu