Plug-in hybrid Jeep Wrangler to debut at CES

Jeep will showcase its upcoming line of plug-in hybrid modes at CES.

The SUV specialist will be leaning into the electrification of the Wrangler, Compass and Renegade with a new badge denoting them as 4xe rather than 4x4 vehicles.

Technical details for the first plug-in Wrangler haven’t been revealed, but the Compass and Renegade share a powertrain that combines a 1.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and electric motor combination driving the front wheels with a separate electric motor for the rear axle and no mechanical connection between the two ends. The layout is similar to the one used in the best-selling Toyota Rav4 Hybrid, and delivers up to 240 hp and an all-electric range of 31 miles between charges.

The Wrangler, which is currently available with mild-hybrid eTorque power units, will likely feature a more robust take on the new technology as Jeep promises it will be a “no-compromise” off-road vehicle.

More details will be released in the coming months and all three models are set to go on sale before the end of the year, while Jeep plans to electrify its entire lineup by 2022.

