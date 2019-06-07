Offensive letter left on car as wealthy town's parking dispute spills into church

A second foul-mouthed row has broken out over parking in one of Britain's poshest villages that was at the center of bell-ringing violence.

The rural Devon village of Noss Mayo is still toiling after a ding-dong broke out in a church during a bell-ringing contest - that had been held peacefully for 50 years. The bizarre bust-up began when local resident Jeremy Brown, 62, stormed into the event as he could not get his car out of his driveway during the annual event at St Peter's Church. And another row has now erupted after an angry message was posted on the windscreen of a flash Mercedes Benz SLR that was parked in a narrow lane behind a pub on the waterside.

The author of the angry message wrote: "Well done you inconsiderate T**T. Can an emergency vehicle get through? NO! Can the vehicle opposite or behind get out? NO!"

The once peaceful community - where even a terraced home sells on average for more than £500,000 ($635,000) - has been rocked by the disputes. And local residents say as the village grows in popularity parking in some of its narrow lanes is becoming a major problem.

Retired lecturer Mr. Brown, 62, who lives in a large detached house opposite St Peter's Church said he reacted to both the 'inconsiderate' parking and what he described as an "unholy cacophony" of bell-ringing that went on for four hours. The bell-ringing festival and competition has taken place for more than 50 years and brings together groups from Plymstock, Ivybridge, Wembury, Plymouth, Shaugh Prior, Bickleigh, Holberton and Plympton.

As the row escalated witnesses report shouting and swearing, children in tears and Mr. Brown staging a sit-in. Speaking from his home Jeremy said: "There was absolutely no warning of it, a relative is a doctor and couldn't get up the drive.

"When asked to move they said they would do it at the end of the competition. They were uncooperative, that is it. They had blocked the road, exceeded noise levels. 'A complaint will be going in. It is a disgrace that they treat this village as a playground."

