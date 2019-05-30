Seattle man builds fence around illegally parked car-share vehicle on property; demands payment

A Seattle property owner upset about a car-share vehicle parked illegally in the parking lot of his duplex has erected a barricade around it and is demanding compensation from the owner.

Dan Smith said the car2go Mercedes-Benz has been parked in his lot since May 17, KIRO-TV reported. He said he gave Share Now, the company that operates car2go, two hours to collect the vehicle. After no response, he built a makeshift fence around it.

The company told the news station several customers tried renting the vehicle on May 18 and couldn't access it because the barricade had already been put up. Smith is demanding the company pay $65 a day for vehicle storage fees, $300 for the barricade and $500 for "harassment fees."

BMW, DAIMLER TEAMING UP ON CAR SHARING TECH

In a statement to Fox News, Share Now spokesperson Tim Krebs said the company has "made repeated attempts to work with Mr. Smith and have our vehicle removed from the property." It added that Smith "rejected these efforts and has blocked Share Now and its members from accessing the vehicle."

"We will not allow anyone acting with ulterior motives, including anyone attempting to extort our business by holding our property illegally, to prevent us from providing transportation to the citizens of Seattle," the company's statement said. "We would like to avoid taking legal action and hope for a quick resolution."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Smith said his renter, Assad Rasheed, has been cursed at and bothered by car2go customers trying to get the vehicle out of the driveway. He said he tried having it towed, but several operators declined. One tow operator allegedly said Smith had not posted signs warning that the parking spots were on private property and that violators would be towed.

Smith said he would cooperate if the police tell him he's wrong. Fox News reached out to the company for additional comment but has yet to receive a reply.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.