The NYPD is repainting its cop cars and adding 360 degree camera tech

The NYPD is going green, but not just with electric cars.

The New York City Police Department has unveiled a new proposed paint scheme for its patrol vehicles.

The new design was previewed on a Ford Explorer-based Police Utility on Wendesday.

It features green and dark blue stripes with a field of stars and was inspired by the century-old NYPD flag.

The NYPD's current white with bright blue stripes scheme has been in use since the late 1990s, when it replaced blue with white stripes. Previous designs have included a black and green combination.

The vehicles are also being upgraded with 360-degree camera systems for officer safety and will have scannable QR codes painted on them to help people connect with the department for issues.

"With a new look outside and a more comfortable feel inside — this potential new design for our fleet encompasses input from our members while representing the traditions of the police department," NYPD commissioner Keechant Sewel tweeted.

"Is it the Department of Parks? Is it the Department of Sanitation? No, it’s the NYPD," one unnamed police officer said to the New York Post, refering to the green, while another told the paper "it’s nice to see change especially when the NYPD flag is displayed, which defines over 175 years of dedicated officers for the city of New York."

The new look will begin rolling out across the fleet in 2024.

Along with the continued use of the Police Interceptor Utilities, the city is also in the process of adding 156 electric Ford Mustang Mach-E GT high performance SUVs to the NYPD and Department of Corrections fleets.