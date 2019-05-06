NYC thieves stealing expensive car mirrors

Parking in Manhattan just got more nightmarish.

Bandits are swiping high-tech side-view mirrors from luxury cars and re-selling them on the black market for big bucks, authorities say.

The mirror-stripping marauders struck 19 times in an eight-week period between March 1 and April 26, with 14 of the thefts on the Upper West Side, according to the NYPD.

Ten went down in the 20th Precinct, between West 59th and West 86th streets, and four others took place in the 24th Precinct, which covers West 86th to West 110th streets, cops said.

The thieves fancy makes like Audi, Porsche, Mercedes Benz, Lexus and BMW, whose newer models sport side-view mirrors with built-in cameras that are valued between $1,500 and $2,000.

“This is a local pattern in Manhattan North and does not appear to be a citywide condition,” an NYPD spokesman told The Post, adding the thieves “remove both side-view mirrors from luxury automobiles. It is likely the mirrors are being stolen in order to re-sell them.”

LEXUS LAUNCHING FIRST DIGITAL SIDE VIEW MIRRORS

From March 9 through March 28, the thieves struck along Riverside Drive five times. They ran amok from April 18-22, striking eight times, including four times on April 19.

They’ve struck once on the Upper East Side, three times in Harlem and once in Hamilton Heights.

“They’re taking these mirrors with the cameras on the overnight, but now the spotlight is on them,” said a police source.

The NYPD said the pattern goes against the general trend in the 20th Precinct, where crime is down 26 percent and grand larcenies plunged 33 percent.

“The pattern is under investigation by the detective bureau and the precinct commander is deploying additional officers during the midnight patrol to address the larcenies,” said an NYPD spokeswoman.

“People tend to ignore car alarms nowadays, but if you hear one going off in the middle of the night, take a look, and if you see something suspicious, call 911, ” advised Deputy Inspector Timothy Malin, the precinct commander.

Manhattan body shop owner Michael Glickman said the cameras in the mirrors serve a dual purpose: “When you are parking your vehicle, you can see down the sides of your car and … when you are changing lanes … they alert you when there is somebody there.”

Glickman said the big question is, “Who are they selling them to?”

Sean Grissom, president of the 20th Precinct Community Council, said he “sees people parking Teslas in the street … I have a Prius. No one wants a Prius.”

This story originally appeared in The New York Post