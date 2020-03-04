Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Motorcycles
Published

Still No. 1? Harley-Davidson Road Glide resurrects iconic logo

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire test rideVideo

2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire test ride

The LiveWire is one of the first battery-powered bikes from a major motorcycle maker and a dramatic departure for Harley-Davidson. Does it have the stuff to electrify the brand? Fox News Autos editor thew a leg over one to find out.

Harley-Davidson may be charging toward an electric future with its battery-powered Livewire, but it hasn’t forgotten its heritage.

(Harley-Davidson)

One of The Motor Company’s latest models is a special edition of the Road Glide touring bike that features the brand’s historic, red white and blue No. 1 logo. According to Harley-Davidson, the logo was originally designed to celebrate the 1969 AMA Grand National Championship for flat track racing and later adopted the stars and stripes motif.

The 1971 FX Super Glide was the first H-D to feature the logo.

The 1971 FX Super Glide was the first H-D to feature the logo. (Harley-Davidson)

It became a big part of the company’s brand image in the 1970s, appearing on several bikes and accessories. It’s being offered on the Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-Twin-powered Road Glide with blue/white and red/white paint jobs.

According to Ride Apart, Harley-Davidson will build no more than 750 in each color at $29,699 each, which is $2,400 more than a base black Road Glide, as it comes off of a year when sales across the lineup declined 5.2 percent.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu