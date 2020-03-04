Still No. 1? Harley-Davidson Road Glide resurrects iconic logo

Harley-Davidson may be charging toward an electric future with its battery-powered Livewire, but it hasn’t forgotten its heritage.

One of The Motor Company’s latest models is a special edition of the Road Glide touring bike that features the brand’s historic, red white and blue No. 1 logo. According to Harley-Davidson, the logo was originally designed to celebrate the 1969 AMA Grand National Championship for flat track racing and later adopted the stars and stripes motif.

It became a big part of the company’s brand image in the 1970s, appearing on several bikes and accessories. It’s being offered on the Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-Twin-powered Road Glide with blue/white and red/white paint jobs.

According to Ride Apart, Harley-Davidson will build no more than 750 in each color at $29,699 each, which is $2,400 more than a base black Road Glide, as it comes off of a year when sales across the lineup declined 5.2 percent.

