Harley-Davidson restarts Livewire electric motorcycle production after quality review

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The LiveWire is one of the first battery-powered bikes from a major motorcycle maker and a dramatic departure for Harley-Davidson. Does it have the stuff to electrify the brand? Fox News Autos editor thew a leg over one to find out.

Harley-Davidson has resumed deliveries and sales of its high profile electric Livewire motorcycle after diagnosing an issue that halted production earlier this week.

The company said the “non-standard condition” that led it to warn owners not to charge their motorcycles on home power outlets was tracked back to a single occurrence and that they can resume the normal operation of their motorcycles.

“We take pride in our rigorous quality assurance measures and our drive to deliver the world’s best motorcycles,” the company said in a statement.

The $29,799 Livewire is Harley-Davidson’s first electric motorcycle and will be followed by a full lineup of battery-powered bikes in the coming years. The company has not said how many Livewires have been sold to date.

