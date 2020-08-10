Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Safety
Published

UK driver survives plunge off Cornwall cliff onto crowded beach

Car landed on a tent in Mawgan Porth in UK

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Physicists discover new solution to finding parking spotsVideo

Physicists discover new solution to finding parking spots

Physicists Paul Krapivsky and Sidney Redner have come up with a mathematical solution for drivers to help them find parking.

As if sharks weren’t enough to worry about.

SWNS

SWNS

Beachgoers in Cornwall, U.K., were shocked when a car came hurtling off a seaside cliff and landed on an empty tent last Thursday afternoon.

(Google Earth)

The black Hyundai i10 subcompact apparently failed to negotiate a hairpin turn 20 feet above the Mawgan Porth strand.

(Google Street View)

Fortunately, the tent was unoccupied at the time and the driver escaped with only minor injuries despite the airbags not deploying, according to SWNS.

BMW DRIVER SURVIVES BEING CRUSHED BETWEEN 2 SEMI TRUCKS

"The cause of the vehicle to leave the road is not known, but it was slow enough not to activate the onboard airbags,” the Padstow Coastguard said.

SWNS

SWNS

The car was righted and removed from the beach. Its driver's name has not been released.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos

Trending in Auto