UK driver survives plunge off Cornwall cliff onto crowded beach

As if sharks weren’t enough to worry about.

Beachgoers in Cornwall, U.K., were shocked when a car came hurtling off a seaside cliff and landed on an empty tent last Thursday afternoon.

The black Hyundai i10 subcompact apparently failed to negotiate a hairpin turn 20 feet above the Mawgan Porth strand.

Fortunately, the tent was unoccupied at the time and the driver escaped with only minor injuries despite the airbags not deploying, according to SWNS.

"The cause of the vehicle to leave the road is not known, but it was slow enough not to activate the onboard airbags,” the Padstow Coastguard said.

The car was righted and removed from the beach. Its driver's name has not been released.

