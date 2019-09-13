NHTSA probing reports that Nissan Rogue's automatic emergency braking system is faulty

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened an investigation into reports that the Nissan Rogue’s automatic emergency braking (AEB) system is faulty.

The feature uses a camera and radar to scan the road ahead for obstacles, including pedestrians, and can slow or stop the vehicle if the driver doesn’t react to impending collisions.

Over 840 owners have filed complaints with the agency claiming that the system sometimes brakes the Rogue unnecessarily when no obvious obstacle is present. To date, 14 crashes and five injuries have reportedly been linked to the alleged phantom braking issue, which potentially affects 554,000 Rogues from 2017 and 2018.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The Center for Auto Safety petitioned for the probe in March and said that Nissan should recall the vehicles. The automaker has previously offered a software update aimed at improving the system’s performance, after an internal investigation and discussions with NHTSA, and also recalled the vehicle in Canada after determining that some fixed objects, including overhead signs, could initiate a false response.

VIDEO: UNOCCUPIED VEHICLE GHOST RIDES ACROSS HIGHWAY AND WRECKS

Along with the Rogue, AEB is standard on most of Nissan’s U.S. lineup, including the Pathfinder, Altima and Sentra. No other models currently fall under the investigation, which will determine if further action is necessary.