Video: Unoccupied classic muscle car ghost rides across highway and wrecks

This self-driving car needs a little work.

The Washington State Patrol has released video of a 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle muscle car that rolled off a trailer on Interstate 5 in Everett and caused an accident last month.

The matte black custom can be seen veering across the three-lane highway as the truck that was towing slows down and begins to pull over.

The car then rolls into the HOV lane and smashes into the front of the vehicle equipped with the dashcam that filmed the incident, before slamming into the divider and coming to a rest in the center of the road.

Public information officer Trooper H. Axtman said no one was injured in the crash and that the driver of the truck was cited with failure to secure a load, which can carry penalties ranging from $228 in fines to criminal charges, according to King 5 News.