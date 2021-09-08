Expand / Collapse search
Nascar
Published

See and hear it: Next Gen NASCAR Cup Series previewed in Daytona pack racing test

All-new Cup Series car hits the track

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
NASCAR Sr. V.P. of Racing Innovation John Probst joins Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu in The Fox Garage to talk about the NASCAR NextGen Cup Series car that's set to debut at Daytona next February.

NASCAR's Next Gen cars are packing it in.

(NASCAR)

Eight teams are at Daytona International Speedway this week putting the all-new Cup Series cars through their first pack racing test on a superspeedway.

The radically changed vehicles feature a new body style, independent rear suspensions and larger wheels with lower-profile tires than the current rules call for. 

Team Penske brought an uncharacteristic black Mustang to Daytona for Joey Logano to test.

Team Penske brought an uncharacteristic black Mustang to Daytona for Joey Logano to test. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Ford, Chevrolet and Toyota are all accounted for with Joey Logano, Austin Dillon and Denny Hamlin among the drivers in attendance.

Data collected at the test will be used to finish development of the vehicles ahead of their debut at the Daytona 500 next year, but fans can enjoy the sights and sounds of the cars going at it en masse through videos NASCAR has posted to its social media accounts.

Ross Chastain's Chevrolet Camaro features a livery with the new number placement.

Ross Chastain's Chevrolet Camaro features a livery with the new number placement. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

A few of the cars are also offering a sneak peek at the shift of their number placement from the center of the door to just behind the front wheel, which has become a surprisingly contentious issue among some fans.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos