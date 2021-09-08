See and hear it: Next Gen NASCAR Cup Series previewed in Daytona pack racing test

NASCAR's Next Gen cars are packing it in.

Eight teams are at Daytona International Speedway this week putting the all-new Cup Series cars through their first pack racing test on a superspeedway.

The radically changed vehicles feature a new body style, independent rear suspensions and larger wheels with lower-profile tires than the current rules call for.

Ford, Chevrolet and Toyota are all accounted for with Joey Logano, Austin Dillon and Denny Hamlin among the drivers in attendance.

Data collected at the test will be used to finish development of the vehicles ahead of their debut at the Daytona 500 next year, but fans can enjoy the sights and sounds of the cars going at it en masse through videos NASCAR has posted to its social media accounts.

A few of the cars are also offering a sneak peek at the shift of their number placement from the center of the door to just behind the front wheel, which has become a surprisingly contentious issue among some fans.