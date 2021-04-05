New Toyota GR 86 sports car revealed as Subaru twin

The Toyota 86 has led a long life.

First introduced as the Scion FR-S in 2012, the entry-level sports car has soldiered on for nearly a decade, but is finally getting refreshed this year.

Toyota has taken the wraps off of the new model in Japan, where it is called the GR 86.

The 2+2 coupe is an evolution of the previous model and nearly identical to the 2022 Subaru BRZ that was unveiled in November with which it was jointly developed.

It's roughly the same size as the model it replaces, but the displacement of its flat-four-cylinder engine has been increased from 2.0-liters to 2.4-liters, bumping up its horsepower from 205 hp to 232 hp and lowering its 0-60 mph acceleration time from 7.4 seconds to 6.3 seconds. (The official U.S. power rating will likely be 228 hp.)

As before, the rear-wheel-drive 86 will be offered with the choice of a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission.

Toyota has only sold around 75,000 of the 86/FR-S in the U.S over the years, but it has a fanatical following among track drivers and drift racers thanks to its lightweight and stripped-down design.

Pricing for the new version hasn't been announced, but the outgoing 86 starts at $28,055. The 2022 86 is expected to hit showrooms by the end of the year.