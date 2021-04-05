Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Toyota
Published

New Toyota GR 86 sports car revealed as Subaru twin

Entry-level coupe slots in beneath Supra

Fox News
close
Fox News Autos Test Drive: 2021 Toyota SupraVideo

Fox News Autos Test Drive: 2021 Toyota Supra

The Toyota Supra is back for the first time in over two decades, but it's a very different car than the one you remember, says Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu.

The Toyota 86 has led a long life.

The GR stands for Gazoo Racing, which is a Toyota motorsports division.

The GR stands for Gazoo Racing, which is a Toyota motorsports division. (Toyota)

First introduced as the Scion FR-S in 2012, the entry-level sports car has soldiered on for nearly a decade, but is finally getting refreshed this year.

Toyota has taken the wraps off of the new model in Japan, where it is called the GR 86.

(Toyota)

The 2+2 coupe is an evolution of the previous model and nearly identical to the 2022 Subaru BRZ that was unveiled in November with which it was jointly developed.

(Toyota)

It's roughly the same size as the model it replaces, but the displacement of its flat-four-cylinder engine has been increased from 2.0-liters to 2.4-liters, bumping up its horsepower from 205 hp to 232 hp and lowering its 0-60 mph acceleration time from 7.4 seconds to 6.3 seconds. (The official U.S. power rating will likely be 228 hp.)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As before, the rear-wheel-drive 86 will be offered with the choice of a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission.

(Toyota)

Toyota has only sold around 75,000 of the 86/FR-S in the U.S over the years, but it has a fanatical following among track drivers and drift racers thanks to its lightweight and stripped-down design.

World's Best Sports Car?Video

Pricing for the new version hasn't been announced, but the outgoing 86 starts at $28,055. The 2022 86 is expected to hit showrooms by the end of the year.