New Ram 1500 pickup honors U.S. Navy

Ram is saluting the U.S. Navy with the second installment of its "Built to Serve" limited edition pickups.

The $2,750 package is being offered in 10 colors honoring five branches of the U.S. Armed Forces and can be ordered on Ram 1500s with any body style and engine combination. An Army version was released last Veterans Day.

The Navy trucks come in Ceramic Grey and Patriot Blue with "Built to Serve" badges, black interior and exterior trim, velcro panels on the seats for military patches, MOLLE webbing on the seatbacks and a metal lockable storage bin in the center console.

The Ram 1500 4x4 Off-Road Group is standard and includes heavy-duty shocks, a locking rear differential and skid plates.

Only 1,000 of each color will be offered and Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard will follow in approximately three-month intervals, but there's no plans yet for a Space Force edition.

