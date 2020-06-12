Expand / Collapse search
New Ram 1500 pickup honors U.S. Navy

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel is ready for the long haulVideo

The 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel is ready for the long haul

Ram's new light duty diesel pickup can cover a lot of ground with impressive fuel economy and towing numbers, Fox News Autos editor Gary Gastelu reports.

Ram is saluting the U.S. Navy with the second installment of its "Built to Serve" limited edition pickups.

The $2,750 package is being offered in 10 colors honoring five branches of the U.S. Armed Forces and can be ordered on Ram 1500s with any body style and engine combination. An Army version was released last Veterans Day.

The Ceramic Gray and Gator green trucks represent the Navy and Army, respectively.

The Ceramic Gray and Gator green trucks represent the Navy and Army, respectively. (Ram)

The Navy trucks come in Ceramic Grey and Patriot Blue with "Built to Serve" badges, black interior and exterior trim, velcro panels on the seats for military patches, MOLLE webbing on the seatbacks and a metal lockable storage bin in the center console.

The Ram 1500 4x4 Off-Road Group is standard and includes heavy-duty shocks, a locking rear differential and skid plates.

Only 1,000 of each color will be offered and Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard will follow in approximately three-month intervals, but there's no plans yet for a Space Force edition.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos