2020 Ram 1500 'Built to Serve' pickup salutes the U.S. Military

Ram is launching a line of trucks honoring the U.S. Armed Forces.

The “Built to Serve” special editions will be offered in colors representing each of the five branches.

The list of colors includes Gator and Diamond Black fort the Army; Ceramic Gray and Patriot Blue for the Navy; Anvil and Billet Silver for the Air Force; Tank and Flame Red for the Marines; and Spitfire and Bright Wight for the Coast Guard. They can be matched with any Ram 1500 body style or powertrain.

All of them come with unique 20-inch wheels and dark trim, American flag logos on the bed sides, Built to Serve badges on the dash and an off-road package with all-terrain tires, heavy duty shocks, an electronic rear differential, four skid plates, tow hooks and hill descent control. Special interior touches include Velcro patches on the front seats to hold military-style badges.

One thousand of each color will be available, except for Spitfire and Bright White which are both limited to 500. Ram will open the order book branch by branch every three months starting on Veterans Day. The package is priced at $2,795 and there is no military background requirement to purchase it.

