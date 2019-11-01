Expand / Collapse search
Ford
Published

New Ford Bronco to debut in spring 2020

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Details on what the new Ford Bronco might look likeVideo

Ford is getting ready to unveil its new Bronco that will reportedly have full-time side mirrors and a fully-removable top.

Spring is foaling season for the all-new Ford Bronco.

The automaker has announced that the production version of the rebooted SUV will be revealed sometime in spring 2020, more than three years after it first announced it was bringing it back.

Ford has so-far only released this teaser of the new Bronco's shape.

Details of the Bronco, including its styling, are still under wraps, but it will be built at the Michigan Assembly Plant alongside the Ford Ranger, which it will be based on. Ford has also promised to offer a hybrid version at some point.

This 2004 concept was Ford's last attempt to bring back the Bronco.

Various unconfirmed leaks and patent filings suggest that it will be available in two-door and four-door versions, like the Jeep Wrangler, and feature a removable roof and doors.

I DROVE A $350,000 FORD BRONCO AND YOU SHOULD BUY IT

The Bronco is expected to go on sale late next year as a 2021 model.

