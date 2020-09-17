Expand / Collapse search
Nashville hosting IndyCar street race in 2021

Track will cross the Cumberland River via the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
IndyCar champ Josef Newgarden ready to repeatVideo

IndyCar champ Josef Newgarden ready to repeat

2019 IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden talks to Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu about the challenges of defending a title in the competitive series and what it's like behind the wheel of a car equipped with the new Aeroscreen safety device.

Traffic is going to be busy in downtown Nashville next August, but in a good way.

IndyCar has announced the inaugural Music City Grand Prix for the weekend of Aug. 6 - Aug. 8 as part of a three-year deal with the city.

The Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge offers views of downtown Nashville.

The Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge offers views of downtown Nashville. (Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

The track will take drivers around the NFL Titan's Nissan Stadium, across the Cumberland River via the Korean Veterans Memorial Bridge and back again through a layout that resembles the Big Dipper star constellation.

(IndyCAr)

A weekend-long fan festival will take place around the 2.17-mile circuit that will include live music acts.

"It's going to be very exciting; I've never seen a street course laid out like the one we have here," Tennesssee native and two-time IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden told The Tennessean.

"The uniqueness of the challenge is very present. The layout of the track is going to be a really pretty shot of the city when you see the cars going over the bridge. So it's not just going to be fun to drive, but I think it is going to showcase the town of Nashville probably the best way possible."

IndyCar competes on several street circuits, including Long Beach, Calif.

IndyCar competes on several street circuits, including Long Beach, Calif. (Brian Cleary/Getty Images)

The city will also see the return of NASCAR to the Nashville Superspeedway in June 2021 after a decade-long hiatus. The track will host the Cup Series for the first time and possibly the Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series, but the schedule is still being worked out.

