NASCAR's March 22 Miami-Homestead race postponed due to coronavirus, officials say

The NASCAR Dixie Vodka 400 race scheduled for Miami-Homestead Speedway may be postponed following new restrictions on mass gatherings in Miami-Dade county aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus, known as COVID-19.

A statement from Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez said the March 22 race has been postponed, but he left open the possibility it would run without spectators.

Officials for the track have not yet issued any statements about the status of the event, while NASCAR said it will release an update on near-term race event scheduling at 1 p.m.

The NASCAR Truck and Xfinity series are also scheduled to run at Miami-Homestead on March 20 and 21, respectively.

The upcoming NASCAR weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway March 13-15 is going ahead as planned, with several precautions being put in place to address the potential spread of the virus. These include increased sanitation at the facility and limiting driver interactions with fans.

This is a developing story, check back for updates