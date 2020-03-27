NASCAR’s Jimmie Johnson entering virtual IndyCar race during coronavirus-suspended season

Jimmie Johnson has been looking to try his hand at IndyCar, and he’ll be getting his chance Saturday. In the virtual world.

The seven-time NASCAR Cup champion will be taking part in the IndyCar iRacing Challenge racing series that’s filling the gap left by the suspended IndyCar season, which is on hiatus until May 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Johnson is hoping to enter a few actual IndyCar races next year, after he retires from NASCAR. He was scheduled to test one of the Arrow McLaren SP cars on April 6.

Instead, he’ll be getting in the driving rig he used in this past weekend’s eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series virtual race, where he finished 31st in a 35-car field.

IndyCar’s American Red Cross Grand Prix will be using the same iRacing platform as NASCAR on Saturday, and take place on the Watkins Glen International track, which was chosen by a fan vote.

At least 25 IndyCar drivers are scheduled to compete, and the season will continue with races on April, 11, 18, 25 and May 2, at least, all streamed on IndyCar.com.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP