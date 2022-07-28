NASCAR: Ty Gibbs to fill in for Kurt Busch at Indy as concussion-like symptoms persist

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ty Gibbs will step into Kurt Busch's car for the second weekend in a row as the 23XI Racing driver recovers from concussion-like symptoms caused by a wreck at Pocono Raceway last Saturday.

Busch was coming out of turn three while qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series race when his car lost control and backed into the wall hard.

Busch sat out Sunday's race, and the team asked Joe Gibbs Racing Xfinity Series driver Ty Gibbs to step in.

"Kurt’s health is of the utmost importance to the team, and we wish him all the best as he prepares for his return," said the team owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan.

Gibbs finished 18th on the track but was promoted to 16th after winner Denny Hamlin and runner-up Kyle Busch were disqualified when their Joe Gibbs Racing Toyotas failed a post-race inspection.

NASCAR CREW CHIEF FINED $100,000 FOR ILLEGAL PART AT POCONO

Gibbs borrowed more than Busch's car. His Xfinity Series car was sponsored by Monster Energy and was primarily black as was his fire suit, while Busch's car was sponsored by McDonald's for the race.

DENNY HAMLIN WAS THE FIRST NASCAR CUP SERIES DRIVER DISQUALIFIED SINCE 1960. HERE'S WHY IT TOOK SO LONG

Gibbs ended up wearing the taller Busch's suit and a pair of red, white and black Jordan brand driving shoes he got from Denny Hamlin.

KURT BUSCH REVEALS WHAT IT'S LIKE TO DRIVE FOR MICHAEL JORDAN

He will not have the same issue this weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, as Busch's car was already scheduled to be running a Monster Energy sponsorship, the team confirmed with Fox News Autos.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Busch has one win this season which means he is in a playoff position. While NASCAR rules typically require a driver to compete in all races to be eligible for the championship, he has received a medical waiver and will be able to race for his second career title upon his return.