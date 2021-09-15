NASCAR Cup Series schedule shuffled for 2022, adds St. Louis
St. Louis' Worldwide Technology Raceway and Fontana's Auto Club Speedway added to the series
NASCAR is shaking up its schedule again.
After adding several new tracks to the Cup Series in 2021, next season will start with the first ever exhibition Clash race held on a temporary track inside the L.A. Coliseum and sees Worldwide Technology Raceway outside St. Louis featured for the first time.
California's Auto Club Speedway is also making a surprise return on February 27, the week after the Daytona 500. NASCAR thought it had held its last race on the 2-mile oval in 2020, after which it was scheduled to be redeveloped into a short track, but the plans have been put on hold. The Fontana, Calif., track will take the slot held this year by Miami-Homestead, which once again become a playoff venue as the second race of the Round of 8 on Oct, 23. The move bumps Richmond Raceway out of the post season and shifts Kansas Raceway to its slot on September 11.
The changes to the 39-race slate also include the Pocono Raceway doubleheader weekend becoming a single-race event, the Bristol Dirt race taking place on the evening of Easter Sunday, April 17, and the road race at Watkins Glen becoming the penultimate race of the regular season.
The Daytona Road Course is the one 2021 venue that will not return.
Along with the updated schedule, the Cup Series will also be debuting its all-new Next Gen car in 2022.
Here's a look at the full 2022 schedule with all of the changes:
REGULAR SEASON:
Sunday, February 6 - Clash (L.A. Memorial Coliseum)
Thursday, February 17 - Duel at Daytona
Sunday, February 20 - DAYTONA 500
Sunday, February 27 - Auto Club
Sunday, March 6 - Las Vegas
Sunday, March 13 - Phoenix
Sunday, March 20 - Atlanta
Sunday, March 27 - COTA
Sunday, April 3 - Richmond
Saturday, April 9 - Martinsville
Sunday, April 17 - Bristol Dirt
Sunday, April 24 - Talladega
Sunday, May 1 - Dover
Sunday, May 8 - Darlington
Sunday, May 15 - Kansas
Sunday, May 22 - All-Star (Texas)
Sunday, May 29 - Charlotte
Sunday, June 5 - World Wide Technology Raceway
Sunday, June 12 - Sonoma
Sunday, June 26 - Nashville Superspeedway
Sunday, July 3 - Road America
Sunday, July 10 - Atlanta
Sunday, July 17 - New Hampshire
Sunday, July 24 - Pocono
Sunday, July 31 - Indianapolis Road Course
Sunday, August 7 - Michigan
Sunday, August 14 - Richmond
Sunday, August 21 - Watkins Glen
Saturday, August 27 - Daytona
PLAYOFFS:
Sunday, September 4 - Darlington
Sunday, September 11 - Kansas
Saturday, September 17 - Bristol
Sunday, September 25 - Texas
Sunday, October 2 - Talladega
Sunday, October 9 - Charlotte Roval
Sunday, October 16 - Las Vegas
Sunday, October 23 - Homestead-Miami
Sunday, October 30 - Martinsville
Sunday, November 6 - Phoenix