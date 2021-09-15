NASCAR Cup Series schedule shuffled for 2022, adds St. Louis

NASCAR is shaking up its schedule again.

After adding several new tracks to the Cup Series in 2021, next season will start with the first ever exhibition Clash race held on a temporary track inside the L.A. Coliseum and sees Worldwide Technology Raceway outside St. Louis featured for the first time.

California's Auto Club Speedway is also making a surprise return on February 27, the week after the Daytona 500. NASCAR thought it had held its last race on the 2-mile oval in 2020, after which it was scheduled to be redeveloped into a short track, but the plans have been put on hold. The Fontana, Calif., track will take the slot held this year by Miami-Homestead, which once again become a playoff venue as the second race of the Round of 8 on Oct, 23. The move bumps Richmond Raceway out of the post season and shifts Kansas Raceway to its slot on September 11.

The changes to the 39-race slate also include the Pocono Raceway doubleheader weekend becoming a single-race event, the Bristol Dirt race taking place on the evening of Easter Sunday, April 17, and the road race at Watkins Glen becoming the penultimate race of the regular season.

The Daytona Road Course is the one 2021 venue that will not return.

Along with the updated schedule, the Cup Series will also be debuting its all-new Next Gen car in 2022.

Here's a look at the full 2022 schedule with all of the changes:

REGULAR SEASON:

Sunday, February 6 - Clash (L.A. Memorial Coliseum)

Thursday, February 17 - Duel at Daytona

Sunday, February 20 - DAYTONA 500

Sunday, February 27 - Auto Club

Sunday, March 6 - Las Vegas

Sunday, March 13 - Phoenix

Sunday, March 20 - Atlanta

Sunday, March 27 - COTA

Sunday, April 3 - Richmond

Saturday, April 9 - Martinsville

Sunday, April 17 - Bristol Dirt

Sunday, April 24 - Talladega

Sunday, May 1 - Dover

Sunday, May 8 - Darlington

Sunday, May 15 - Kansas

Sunday, May 22 - All-Star (Texas)

Sunday, May 29 - Charlotte

Sunday, June 5 - World Wide Technology Raceway

Sunday, June 12 - Sonoma

Sunday, June 26 - Nashville Superspeedway

Sunday, July 3 - Road America

Sunday, July 10 - Atlanta

Sunday, July 17 - New Hampshire

Sunday, July 24 - Pocono

Sunday, July 31 - Indianapolis Road Course

Sunday, August 7 - Michigan

Sunday, August 14 - Richmond

Sunday, August 21 - Watkins Glen

Saturday, August 27 - Daytona

PLAYOFFS:

Sunday, September 4 - Darlington

Sunday, September 11 - Kansas

Saturday, September 17 - Bristol

Sunday, September 25 - Texas

Sunday, October 2 - Talladega

Sunday, October 9 - Charlotte Roval

Sunday, October 16 - Las Vegas

Sunday, October 23 - Homestead-Miami

Sunday, October 30 - Martinsville

Sunday, November 6 - Phoenix