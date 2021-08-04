Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nascar
Published

NASCAR reinstating indoor mask policy amid COVID-19 delta spread

Concerns rising about COVID-19 delta variant

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Who has won the most NASCAR Cup Series races? Video

Who has won the most NASCAR Cup Series races?

More than 195 drivers have won a Cup Series race since NASCAR started in 1948, but who has won the most?

NASCAR is revising its COVID-19 protocols and will again require all teams and staff to wear masks indoors regardless of their vaccination status.

NASCAR began easing mask restrictions following the Cup Series Toyota 500 at Darlington Raceway.

NASCAR began easing mask restrictions following the Cup Series Toyota 500 at Darlington Raceway. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The new rules go into effect at the upcoming race weekend at Watkins Glen in New York as concerns grow about the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant.

Series officials said that the decision was based "on the advice of NASCAR’s consulting physicians and recently issued medical guidance."

NASCAR had started the process of easing restrictions in May when it no longer required them in outdoor and open air areas later allowed vaccinated personnel to go without masks inside buildings and haulers.

The new policy is not specific to the New York race and will be in effect until further notice, according to Fox Sports NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass, with driver media availabilities moved outside.

Each track operates under its own mask rules for fans based on local guidance.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

NASCAR has not mandated vaccinations among its employees and participants, but has been encouraging them, with several tracks hosting vaccination sites.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos