NASCAR reinstating indoor mask policy amid COVID-19 delta spread

NASCAR is revising its COVID-19 protocols and will again require all teams and staff to wear masks indoors regardless of their vaccination status.

The new rules go into effect at the upcoming race weekend at Watkins Glen in New York as concerns grow about the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant.

Series officials said that the decision was based "on the advice of NASCAR’s consulting physicians and recently issued medical guidance."

NASCAR had started the process of easing restrictions in May when it no longer required them in outdoor and open air areas later allowed vaccinated personnel to go without masks inside buildings and haulers.

The new policy is not specific to the New York race and will be in effect until further notice, according to Fox Sports NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass, with driver media availabilities moved outside.

Each track operates under its own mask rules for fans based on local guidance.

NASCAR has not mandated vaccinations among its employees and participants, but has been encouraging them, with several tracks hosting vaccination sites.