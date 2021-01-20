NASCAR racer penalized for using smartphone while driving at Daytona

Using a smartphone while driving is dangerous and against the law in most places these days. Including race tracks.

Fifteen-year-old ARCA Menards Series driver Taylor Gray has been fined $1,000 and put on probation for the entire 2021 season after he posted a video on social media of himself driving around Daytona International Speedway during a test session last Friday that he shot with a handheld device.

The video was quickly shared on social media and Gray was brought in to discuss the matter with officials from NASCAR, the sanctioning body for the series.

Fox Sports reporter Bob Pockrass first reported on the penalties for Gray, who drives for David Gilliland Racing, which is co-owned by his grandfather.

It was the second social media mishap for a DGR driver in as many weeks after Craftsman Truck Series driver Hailie Deegan was heard using a slur during a livestreamed online simulation race and was required by NASCAR to complete a sensitivity training program before the start of the season in February.