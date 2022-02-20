NASCAR: Harrison Burton gets flipped in his first Daytona 500

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NASCAR rookie Harrison Burton's Daytona 500 ended in dramatic fashion on lap 63 when he was spun from behind and flipped into the air.

Burton was leading the row of cars in the outside lane of the superspeedway when he was bumped by Brad Keselowski and turned into William Byron's Chevrolet in the inside lane.

Burton's Wood Brothers Racing Ford Mustang landed on its roof, but was hit again and knocked back onto its wheels. Burton was OK, but his race was over, along with those of Byron, Denny Hamlin and Ross Chastain, while several other cars suffered damage that required long pit stops for repairs.

"You always hear about how it goes quiet and that's true," Burton said of the experience of crashing at Daytona.

Martin Truex Jr. was leading when the yellow flag flew and given the win for Stage 1 of the race.