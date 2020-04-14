Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Nascar
Published

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson fired by Chip Ganassi Racing for using racial slur

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 14Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Chip Ganassi Racing has fired Kyle Larson after the driver was caught using a racial slur during a live-streamed virtual racing event Sunday night.

Larson has been driving for Ganassi's team since 2014.

Larson has been driving for Ganassi's team since 2014. (Lyle Setter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The team on Monday suspended Larson without pay, but Tuesday issued a statement saying it was "ending its relationship" with Larson, who was in the final year of his contract.

Larson was heard saying "you can't hear me? Hey, n----r" while chatting to other participants during the race.

Major sponsors of Larson's #42 car, McDonald's, Credit One and Clover had previously announced they were severing ties with the 27-year-old.

Larson has also been suspended from the NASCAR series and will need to go through sensitivity training before reinstatement is possible.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor.