Major sponsors drop NASCAR's Kyle Larson after he used racial slur, but some offer him a second chance

Kyle Larson’s major sponsors have severed ties with the disgraced NASCAR Cup driver after he was heard using a racial slur during the livestream of an online sim race Sunday night, but several companies are sticking with him.

Larson was suspended indefinitely by both his Chip Ganassi Racing team and NASCAR following the incident.

McDonald’s, Credit One Bank, Clover and Chevrolet all denounced Larson’s language, but will continue to work with Chip Ganassi Racing in other capacities.

In a statement, McDonald’s said Larson’s comments were “insensitive, offensive and not reflective of our inclusive values and will not be tolerated,” and said it was terminating its relationship with Larson, as did Credit One Bank and Clover.

Chevrolet said it does “not tolerate his behavior,” and is suspending its relationship with Larson indefinitely as it monitors the events, adding that it is prepared to take additional action.

Larson is required by the series to take sensitivity training as a precursor to his possible return. On Monday, he posted a video apology on Twitter.

The last driver sanctioned by NASCAR for using a racial slur was Xfinity Series driver Jeremy Clements, who used one while speaking to a reporter, but was not recorded doing so. Clements, who owns his own team, returned after sitting out two races and still competes in the series today.

Along with racing in NASCAR Cup, Larson owns a sprint car dirt track racing team and two of its sponsors say they are sticking with Larson. Finley Farms and Plan B Sales & Marketing each tweeted on Monday that they believe he made a mistake and deserves a second chance. Plan B president Brent Powell said Larson was somber and apologetic and that the company was proud of the way he was handling the situation.

