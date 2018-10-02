NASCAR driver Jordan Anderson still hasn't turned himself in on charges he purchased stolen race truck

The whereabouts of NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Jordan Anderson remain unknown five days after a warrant was issued for his arrest on charges that he is in possession of a stolen race truck.

Anderson allegedly bought the truck from race shop owner Robert Newling, who had repaired it for another team after a crash in November 2017. According to authorities, Newling did not have ownership of the truck when the sale was made and he has been charged with larceny.

Investigators said Anderson “had reason to believe” the truck was stolen. He was supposed to turn himself in on Sept. 20, but never did. A Rowan County, N.C., sheriff’s office spokesman told Fox News Autos on Monday that “at present, there is no new development in the Jordan Anderson case.”

A NASCAR spokesperson on Tuesday reiterated an earlier statement that the series is in contact with law enforcement and monitoring the situation.

The 27-year-old was active on social media up until the morning news of the warrant came out, but he hasn’t posted since. On Sept. 21, a photo of a new truck was added to the team’s Facebook page.

Anderson finished 20th in the last truck race at Las Vegas Motor speedway on Sept. 13 and is currently listed in 16th place in the season standings.

The official entry list for the series’ next event is the Fred’s 250 at Talladega on Oct. 13 has not yet been published.