NASCAR driver Jordan Anderson cleared of possession of stolen truck charge, reports say

A possession of stolen property charge against NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Jordan Anderson has been dropped after his lawyer reached an agreement with the Rowan County, N.C., investigators on Tuesday.

Jordan had been accused of purchasing an allegedly stolen race truck with some knowledge of its history, and an arrest warrant was issued last week after he missed a date to turn himself into authorities and surrender the vehicle.

In a statement issued to WLTX, Jordan said that his “attorney has stayed in constant contact with the Rowan County District Attorney handling the case to reach a resolution, which has resulted in charges being dropped and voluntary dismissal being filed earlier this morning without need of a formal arrest.”

ESPN reported that the Rowan County clerk of court's office confirmed Tuesday that the charges were dropped, citing insufficient evidence.

Jordan said that the truck was “delivered earlier this week to a location desired by the Rowan County Sherriff’s Department.”

On Monday, a Sheriff’s department spokesperson told Fox News that there had been no new developments in the case.

Anderson’s lawyer has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Anderson bought the truck from Robert Newling of Newfab Race Cars garage in Mooresville. Newling has been charged with larceny because he did not own the vehicle at the time of the sale, according to authorities.

In his statement, Anderson thanked his fans for their support, writing:

“This has been quite a humbling lesson in being a new team owner and the importance of discerning who you do business with. I take great honor in representing to the best of my ability my fans, partners and family, and am grateful for your grace, support and prayers through this all.”

Anderson is expected to return to racing at the Fred's 250 in Talledega on Oct. 13.