NASCAR Cup Series adds Bristol dirt race in major schedule shakeup

It’s dirt, baby!

That’s the slogan for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway next March that will see the half-mile oval converted into a dirt track in one of several shakeups coming to the 2021 schedule.

Bristol covered its concrete in clay for World of Outlaws and support races in 2000 and 2001, but never for NASCAR's top series.

The race will be the first Cup Series race held on dirt since Richard Petty won the 1970 Home State 200 at the State Fairground Speedway in Raleigh, N.C.

Bristol will also hold a playoff race on pavement on Sept. 18.

In other moves, NASCAR has dropped Chicagoland and Kentucky from the schedule, while adding the Road America and Circuit of the Americas courses in Wisconsin and Texas. It’s also ending the Brickyard 400 after 27 races and switching to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway infield road course for a doubleheader weekend with the Indycar series on Aug. 15.

Nashville Superspeedway’s first-ever Cup Series race is scheduled for June 20 and Atlanta and Darlington will have two weekends each, the latter kicking off the playoffs with the Southern 500 on Sept. 5.

Michigan is losing one race and so is Texas Motor Speedway, which will host a playoff event on Oct. 17, but is taking over the All-Star race from Charlotte on June 13.

The NASCAR season will observe a two-week break during the Tokyo Olympic Games spanning the weekends of Aug. 1 and Aug. 8.

All of the races will be held on the weekend because of disappointing TV ratings for the mid-week races that took place this year, the Associated Press reported.

Here's a look at the full tentative 2021 schedule, which includes several other race date changes:

Feb. 14 - Daytona 500

Feb. 21 - Homestead-Miami Speedway

Feb. 28 - Auto Club Speedway

March 7 - Las Vegas Motor Speedway

March 14 - Phoenix Raceway

March 21 - Atlanta Motor Speedway

March 28 - Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Layout

April 10 - Martinsville Speedway

April 18 - Richmond Raceway

April 25 - Talladega Superspeedway

May 2 - Kansas Speedway

May 9 - Darlington Raceway

May 16 - Dover International Speedway

May 23 - Circuit of the Americas

May 30 - Charlotte Motor Speedway

June 6 - Sonoma Raceway

June 13 - All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway

June 20 - Nashville Superspeedway

June 26-27 - Pocono Raceway doubleheader

July 4 - Road America

July 11 - Atlanta Motor Speedway

July 18 - New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Aug. 8 - Watkins Glen International

Aug. 15 - Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Aug. 22 - Michigan International Speedway

Aug. 28 - Daytona International Speedway

Sept. 5 - Darlington Raceway

Sept. 11 - Richmond Raceway

Sept. 18 - Bristol Motor Speedway

Sept. 26 - Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Oct. 3 - Talladega Superspeedway

Oct. 10 - Charlotte Roval

Oct. 17 - Texas Motor Speedway

Oct. 24 - Kansas Speedway

Oct. 31 - Martinsville Speedway

Nov. 7 - Phoenix Raceway