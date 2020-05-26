NASCAR crew suspended after tungsten ballast bricks fall off Denny Hamlin's car

Denny Hamlin’s Coca-Cola 600 was over before it even started when two bricks used for ballast fell off his car during the pace lap, leading to a lengthy pre-race pit stop.

The tungsten blocks are installed on the cars to ensure they meet the minimum weight requirements and are expected to be fully secured for safety.

Hamlin missed the first eight laps of the race while the weight was replaced, but managed to finish 29th in the 40-car field.

JIMMIE JOHNSON DISQUALIFIED FROM COCA-COLA 600 SECOND PLACE FINISH AFTER CAR FAILS POST-RACE INSPECTION

The unusual sight of the 35-pound, $1,877 pieces of equipment bouncing down the track was caught on camera by Fox Sports and led to the suspension of three of Hamlin’s team members.

It was announced on Monday that crew chief Chris Gabehart, car chief Brandon Griffeth and engineer Scott Simmons will all have to sit out the next four races on the schedule, which resumes Wednesday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Hamlin’s team, Joe Gibbs Racing, said it would not appeal the ruling.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP