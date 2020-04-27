Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Nascar
Published

Watch Denny Hamlin's 7-year-old daughter ruin his eNASCAR race in the cutest way

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 27Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Denny Hamlin finished dead last in the eNASCAR virtual race at Talladega on Sunday, but it wasn’t his fault.

(@dennyhamlin)

Turns out his 7-year-old daughter, Taylor, accidentally turned off the monitor on his driving simulator when she walked up to him with a TV remote control in her hand.

“I’m mad. I’m p---ed off. But they’re just kids,” Hamlin (jokingly?) said in a video he posted to Twitter explaining why he disappeared in the middle of the online race.

A clip of the incident shows Hamlin waving off a question from Taylor just before the screen goes black and the 7-year-old turning to the camera and saying “uh-oh” as she flees the scene.

“My daughter came in with a remote and essentially ended our day. That’s something you just don’t hear every day, folks,” Hamlin said.

It’s not the first unfortunate incident the two have shared. During the first event of the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series, Taylor, working as her dad’s at-home pit crew, brought him a bottle of Coke that sprayed on him and his very expensive driving simulator when he opened it.

Things turned out a little better that time around as Hamlin recovered to win the race.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor.