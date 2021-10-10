Expand / Collapse search
Kyle Larson wins NASCAR Charlotte Roval playoff race as series heads to next round

Kevin Harvick eliminated from playoffs in late race crash.

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
NASCAR Cup Series points leader Kyle Larson picked up his seventh win of the season at the Charlotte Motor Speedway's Roval race on Sunday to ease into the Playoffs Round of Eight.

Larson took the lead from Denny Hamlin on a late restart that followed Kevin Harvick's crash into the Turn One wall heading into the infield road course section of the track with 11 laps to go that knocked him out of playoff contention.

Playoff contenders Christopher Bell, William Byron and Alex Bowman also failed to advance to the next round.

Larson beat Tyler Reddick across the line by a wide margin, with Chris Beuscher, Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin rounding out the top five.

Hamlin also moves on thanks to his win at Las Vegas two weeks ago, along with Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch.

Harvick's elimination marks the earliest of his career. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver has yet to win a race this year after winning nine in 2020 and is now on a 39-race winless streak.

The Cup Series no moves to Texas Motor Speedway on Oct. 17 to kick off the Round of Eight.

