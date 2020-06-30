NASCAR cancels 2020 Nashville Champions Week because of coronavirus

NASCAR has canceled its season-ending Champions Week in Nashville, Tenn., due to coronavirus concerns.

The series held the multi-day event in the city for the first time in December 2019, which included concerts, cars doing burnouts on Broadway and the annual awards banquet, all with large crowds in attendance.

“With the uncertainty surrounding the Coronavirus and the impact on the industry, this year’s NASCAR Champion’s Week and NASCAR Cup Series Awards originally scheduled to take place in Nashville will not occur. The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series champions will be celebrated at the end of the season with more details to come. We look forward to returning to Nashville in 2021,” the series said.

NASCAR had a two-year deal with the city that included an option for a third, according to the Tennessean. Tennessee is experiencing an increase in coronavirus cases after entering a Phase 2 reopening.

Along with the awards celebration, NASCAR will be returning to racing in The Music City next June, with a Cup Series race at the Nashville Superspeedway, which last held a NASCAR national series race in 2011.