Hamlin and Harvick dominate NASCAR Cup Series Pocono doubleheader

Harvick and Hamlin dominate NASCAR’s Pocono doubleheader

It was the Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin show this weekend at Pocono Raceway.

The drivers took the two top spots in each race of the first Cup Series doubleheader held at the Pennsylvania track.

Harvick led the final 17 laps of the 325-mile race and crossed the finish line less than a second ahead of a hard-charging Hamlin to take his first career win at the triangle-shaped track. It was the points-leader’s third win of the season, and he said it’ll be the last one he celebrates until fans are back in the stands.

“I’m not doing anymore celebrations with nobody out there to celebrate with,” Harvick said. “Until the fans come back, I'm not doing a burnout, I'm not standing on the car, I'm not doing any of that stuff. It doesn't feel right not having my team in victory lane."

The starting lineup for Sunday’s 350-mile race reversed the order of the top 20, putting Hamlin and Harvick in 19th and 20th place on the grid, which is the order they’d finish in as the checkered flag flew as the weather-delayed race ended at sunset.

This time, it was Hamlin facing a late run from Harvick who couldn’t close the gap and had to settle for second. It was Hamlin’s fourth win of the season and sixth at Pocono, tying him for all-time wins with retired driver Jeff Gordon.

Harvick said he was a fan of the two-race format.

“I think everybody would be super happy with a much shorter season and multiple doubleheaders.”

