NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Jordan Anderson finishes seventh after clearing name in truck theft case

Just two weeks after he was cleared of charges of possessing a stolen race truck, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Jordan Anderson scored a career-best seventh place finish at Talladega, praising God for the victory and thanking his fans for their support.

The 27-year-old independent racer had found himself in legal turmoil in late September when he unwittingly purchased a rebuilt race truck from a garage that didn’t own it, and a warrant was issued for his arrest after he missed a date to turn it into Rowan County, N.C., police due to logistical issues.

His lawyer was in contact with the district attorney, however, and a few days later Anderson handed the truck over to the authorities, who dropped the charges against him due to insufficient evidence he had knowingly committed a crime by purchasing it.

Anderson called the situation a “humbling lesson” for a new team owner but got right back to work preparing for the Talladega race.

After driving a Chevrolet Silverado for most of the season with only one top 15 finish to show for it, Anderson pulled out the Toyota Tundra he came in ninth at the season-opening event at Daytona and the switch paid off.

Anderson survived the crash-filled race in Alabama, which included a 10-car “big one” that took out three championship contenders, and crossed the finish line with damage to his truck’s hood.

“God is good!” Anderson proclaimed on social media after the race.

“Such an amazing feeling to survive all the carnage today and bring home the finish we did!”

Anderson is out of playoff contention but is sitting in 15th place in the season standings, two ahead of where he ended up in 2017.

He’ll be looking to improve upon his position at the next race in Martinsville, Va., on Oct 27.