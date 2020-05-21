Motorcycle rider high on cocaine leads cops on 180 mph chase

At least he had on a helmet.

An alleged motorcycle thief high on cocaine was arrested Wednesday evening after leading police on a 180 mph chase through north London, U.K.

The unnamed rider was pursued through four police jurisdictions by patrol cars, motorcycles and a helicopter as he ran red lights and drove on the pavement before hitting the M1 highway at breakneck speed.

“The rider was wearing a helmet but no protective clothing on his body and wearing shorts,” Sgt. Tony McGovern of the Met Police said.

ITV reported that he was finally apprehended after heading the wrong way down the highway to pull into a gas station to refuel.

He was arrested there and is currently being held on charges of dangerous driving, theft of a motorcycle, failing to stop for police, driving without a license and insurance and driving under the influence.