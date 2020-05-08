Expand / Collapse search
Driver dusted and busted after trying to throw cocaine out of closed car window

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
He wanted to put the dust in the wind.

(SWNS)

A British driver being pulled over by police was arrested after he tried to throw $30,000 worth of cocaine out of his van.

The closed window of his van.

(NoSystem images/iStock)

Devon and Cornwall police reported that when they approached the vehicle, they found the man and interior covered in the powdery white substance.

The drug was in a plastic bag that split when it hit the glass, according to SWNS.

"Great Team effort with Firearms, Traffic and Scenes of Crime," the police said in a tweet.

