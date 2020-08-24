MotoGP racer Maverick Viñales leaps from bike at 130 mph after brakes fail

He hit the eject button.

MotoGP racer Maverick Viñales avoided a fiery crash by jumping off his motorcycle at approximately 130 mph when the “brakes exploded.”

The Spaniard was entering turn one at Austria’s Red Bull Ring on Lap 17 of the Grand Prix of Styria when he got off the bike and continued sliding down the track on his back.

As he slowed, he simply rolled over and got on his feet, uninjured.

His Yamaha didn’t fare as well. The bike had continued “ghost riding” off the track and crashed into an inflatable safety barrier head-on and burst into flames.

Viñales later said he knew there was an issue with the brakes, but had never experienced a total failure such as the one that occurred.

After a red flag period to clear Viñales bike from the track, the race continued to a dramatic conclusion with Miguel Oliveira making a pass from third to first at the final corner to claim his first MotoGP win.

The incident happened just a week after a dangerously close call at the same track, when the crashed motorcycle of another rider flipped by him just inches from his head as he reflexively took both hands off of the handlebars to cover himself in the middle of a curve, but managed to stay upright.

