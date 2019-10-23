Mitsubishi's turbine-powered off-road buggy runs on alcohol

Mitsubishi has been trying to reinvent itself as a maker of dramatically styled, high-tech SUVs — and its latest concept is definitely both.

The MI-TECH is a tiny, two-seat buggy with big wheels and bulging bodywork, but no doors or roof.

It features a plug-in hybrid powertrain that uses a turbine range extender that runs on a variety of fuels, including diesel, kerosene and alcohol. The turbine is paired with a battery pack to provide power to an electric motor at each wheel, while electric brake calipers replace the traditional hydraulic type.

Mitsubishi says the setup is well-suited to off-road situations where several wheels can be off the ground at once, and allows the MI-TECH to do a 180-degree turn in place like a tank by driving the motors on each side in opposite directions simultaneously.

Don’t expect to see any MI-TECHS spinning around anytime soon, however, as Mitsubishi does not yet have plans to put it into production.

